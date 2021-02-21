MK Gafni: We will go with Netanyahu, our traditional voters are there

The chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), on Saturday night criticized the media for only covering demonstrations in the haredi sector, and also explained why his party supports Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"You keep talking only about us in the media, I saw on the way here a message about big parties attended by thousands of people, especially among the secular, but I do not hear about it on this channel. Why do you not say on the broadcast that the number of cases among the haredim are constantly on the decline?" Gafni said in an interview on Channel 12 News.

Gafni opined that the failure to deal with the issue of reopening schools affects all populations in Israel. "I propose that we stop talking about who committed the violations, whether it was the haredim, the secular or the Arabs. Let us focus on the problem of education. No great efforts have been made to solve the problem of both state-sponsored and haredi education. In order to bring the secular and the haredim closer - you journalists need to stop attacking only the haredim, and start reporting the truth."

Gafni claimed that the media distorts the words of Rabbi Kanievsky, saying, "Our rabbis said to keep the guidelines, and to open the schools. Yes, the education of the children of Israel is important to us. Stop distorting the words of Rabbi Kanievsky."

He also explained why United Torah Judaism supports Netanyahu. "The haredi bloc goes with Netanyahu, period. We are not the Likud, we are United Torah Judaism and we are going with him. The traditional voters are there and so are we."

Asked whether he will seek a ministerial position in the next government, Gafni replied that he will once again demand the chairmanship of the Finance Committee.