Trump to speak at annual CPAC

Former US President Trump is set to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) later this month in Orlando, Florida, The Hill reported on Saturday.

This would be Trump’s first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Two sources familiar with the matter told The Hill that Trump will be speaking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. He’s also expected to take aim at President Joe Biden’s immigration platform, specifically his "disastrous amnesty and border policies," according to the sources.

A spokesperson for the American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC, also confirmed Trump will speak.

The spokesperson said Trump will appear on February 28, the last day of the conference.

The annual conservative confab, which draws an array of activists, think tankers and Republican lawmakers, is typically held in Maryland but was moved this year to the Hyatt Regency in Orlando in order to avoid stringent coronavirus restrictions.

While the former President has laid low since leaving office in January, he did release a statement this week in which he blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), after McConnell said that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse,” Trump’s statement said.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership,” he added.