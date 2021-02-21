Netanyahu: The Green Pass is gradually opening the country

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited a gym in Petah Tikva on Saturday night, ahead of the opening of the sector on Sunday via the Green Pass program.

"This is the Green Pass; you can see it,” said Netanyahu. “Tomorrow, each one of you will be able to enter the app; I assume there will be problems at the outset. The Green Pass is gradually opening the country. Please, use it. It is for you.”

“I ask everyone who has not been vaccinated – go be vaccinated. You will have the Green Pass and you will also be able to benefit from it. It is your responsibility. We are currently administering vaccines at a pace of around 30,000 a day for people over 50, where most of the morbidity and mortality are. In the coming two weeks, we intend to vaccinate over 95% of those in this age group. I ask you – go be vaccinated. Accept the Green Pass and start getting back to life,” he added.

“I would like to clarify why we are opening gyms ahead of education. We are opening education but it is important to understand – there is an epidemic. The British mutation is striking children. We still do not know its effect. Even though very many children will go to class, we are doing this gradually. In these two weeks we are first opening what is possible to go to with the Green Pass. I regret that in commerce, there is no possibility of using the Green Pass. There are essential services there, like clinics, pharmacies and food; therefore, we have no possibility of using the Green Pass.”

“We are doing this gradually. Whoever has the Green Pass can go into gyms, cinemas and soon, restaurants and flights but everything is being done with caution. At this time I ask everyone to go be vaccinated. In the end, the true Green Pass is the mask, the vaccine and the card."