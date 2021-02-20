Nurse, 49, dies of coronavirus two days after her husband

The Beilinson and Hasharon hospitals on Saturday evening announced the death of Najat Khaj Yahya.

Yahya, a 49-year-old nurse, died Saturday afternoon of coronavirus, in Beilinson's coronavirus intensive care unit.

She became ill just two days after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, pointing to exposure and incubation prior to receiving the vaccine.

"Najat had a risk factor, and due to the severity of her situation she spent approximately a month connected to an ECMO machine," the hospital said.

The hospital also said that Yahya's husband died of coronavirus two weeks ago, and that the couple had four children, who are between 17 and 25 years of age.

Tsippi Demri, Director of Nursing at Hasharon Hospital, said, "This is very very sad. Najat worked in the hospital for approximately 30 years, and she was a professional, serious, and caring nurse. She always had a smile and positive energy, and she was known and beloved by all. The staff also knew her husband and family from social events. This is a very difficult time for all of us. May her memory be blessed."

Dr. Eitan Haver, Director of Hasharon Hospital, said: "This is a great tragedy. Najat was a very dedicated and professional nurse, and this is without a doubt a great loss. First and foremost, to her family members, and also to the entire staff at Hasharon Hospital."