Israel Dog Unit: Missing father of three has been found

David Fredi Yager, a 43-year-old father of three, was located Saturday by an Israel Dog Unit (IDU) volunteer after disappearing from Rehovot on Tuesday.

On Friday, the IDU requested the public's aid in locating Yager, classifying the case as high-risk due to Yager's condition on Tuesday and the severe weather conditions.

Yager was found on Saturday an Israel Dog Unit volunteer who was on a Magen David Adom (MDA) medic shift and who was called out because someone saw a person who seemed to be in trouble.

Shilo, the medic, identified Yager from the picture sent out by the IDU and called IDU Commander Yekutiel (Mike) Ben Yakov.

"He is now receiving treatment in Kaplan Hospital, and should be fine, G-d willing," Ben Yakov wrote in an email to Arutz Sheva.