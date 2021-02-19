PA claims Israel will vaccinate 100,000 PA workers

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “ministry of health” announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached with Israel on the vaccination of 100,000 Palestinian Arab workers.

Israeli sources said in response that this move has not yet been approved by the political echelon.

Meanwhile on Friday, the PA asked Israel to provide it with another 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines, Kan News reported.

Sources in the PA told Kan News that the request was raised at a meeting of senior Israeli and PA health officials that was held in Ramallah. The sources added that the PA side is currently awaiting Israel's response on the issue.

According to the sources, these vaccines are intended to vaccinate the general population, and not to vaccinate Palestinian Arab workers working in Israel.

The report noted that Israel has so far approved the transfer of only 5,000 vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority, of which 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were transferred at the beginning of the month, most of which were used to vaccinate Palestinian Arab medical teams in PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

The PA has so far received a total of 12,000 vaccine doses, of which 10,000 were Sputnik V vaccines donated by Russia. The remaining 2,000 are Moderna vaccines which were transferred from Israel.

Earlier this week, Israel transferred 1,000 coronavirus vaccines from the PA to Gaza, with the approval of the country's political echelon.

