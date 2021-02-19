Equatorial Guinea's embassy moving to Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Mbasogo, who informed him that he would transfer Equatorial Guinea's embassy to Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister's office says that Netanyahu has "welcomed the trend in which countries are transferring their embassies to Jerusalem".

PM Netanyahu noted that Israel is continuing to deepen its cooperation with African countries - Israel is returning to Africa and Africa is returning to Israel in a big way.

Equatorial Guinea President Mbasogo responded that all of Africa is welcoming Israel with open arms.