Harry and Meghan won't return as working members of the Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family, a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read. "The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."



"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step away last year as working members of the Royal Family, and a 12-month review was agreed.

"The decision not to return to their former positions has now been made after conversations between the Duke of Sussex and members of the Royal Family," the statement added.

According to the release, "The military, Commonwealth and Charitable associations which will revert to The Queen are: the Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving," as well as "the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities."