Will the rest of the Jews leave the Diaspora eventually?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the factors that can induce Jews to leave the Diaspora, or as someone who writes in put so brilliantly: the "exilic graveyard."

He talks about the exile from within and the Jerusalem air being the best treatment of that age-old malady.

The often-heard question of "what will it take for Jews to leave the Diaspora?" has been debated and discussed for decades.

Now it appears the question is being answered, as the Jew-haters’ violence continues to escalate.