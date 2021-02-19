New poll: Anti-Netanyahu bloc wins 60 Knesset seats

A new poll by Panels Politics for Maariv's weekend paper found that if elections were held today, the "anyone but Bibi" bloc would win sixty Knesset seats.

In the poll, the bloc supporting Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would win just 48 seats without the Yamina party, and 60 seats with it.

The poll showed Likud winning 28 Knesset seats, the most seats of any party, with Yesh Atid coming in second with 18 seats.

Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party would win 15 Knesset seats, while MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina would win 12.

The Joint Arab List would win nine Knesset seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu and Sephardic-haredi Shas with eight seats each, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism with seven seats.

MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party would win five Knesset seats, as would the leftist Labor and Meretz parties.

In the poll, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party fails to pass the electoral threshold.