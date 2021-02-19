Continued rainfall expected over weekend

The continued winter rains and snow caused the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) to rise 4.5 centimeters (1.78 inches) on Thursday, following the previous day's eight-centimeter (3.15") rise - and according to forecasters, the rainy weather is expected to continue.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and there is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, as well as a small chance of flooding along the coastline.

Beginning during the afternoon hours, there may be light local rainfall in southern Israel. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average. The rain will lessen towards evening, and Friday night will be partly cloudy, and there may also be light local rainfall.

Saturday will see light local rains in northern and central Israel, and temperatures will rise slightly, but remain lower than seasonal average.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise slightly, but still remain below seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and in northern Israel and along the coast there may be local rainfall. Temperatures will rise slightly again. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.