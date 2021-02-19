Talking Parsha: Why does the Mishkan need a table?

In this week's parsha (Torah portion), Hashem commands Moshe (Moses) to build the Mishkan (Tabernacle), and among the holy vessels, Moshe is commanded to build the shulchan hapanim, the table, and to make sure there's ALWAYS bread on it.

We know of other things that need to be always: The daily offerings - korban tamid - that symbolize our connection to G-d, and the ner tamid, a constant light in the menorah, that symbolizes the wisdom and Torah in the world.

But why was there a need to have a constant bread? What was this about? and how does it connect to Purim?