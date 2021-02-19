Ivanka Trump will not run for Senate from Florida

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, will not run for the Senate from Florida in 2022, people close to her as well as an aide to Senator Marco Rubio, who holds the seat, told The New York Times on Thursday.

Recent reports said that Ivanka Trump plans to return to political life and possibly even run as a candidate for the Senate. The reports said that her father’s former adviser, Steve Bannon, has advised Ivanka Trump to face Rubio.

“Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago,” said Nick Iacovella, a spokesman for Rubio, told The New York Times on Thursday. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election. They had a great talk.”

A person close to Trump also confirmed the conversation, and said that a Senate run was never something she was seriously considering.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions, said that Rubio’s office had asked Trump to hold off on making clear she was not running until April, when they hoped to hold a joint event with her.

Iacovella, while not confirming that there was a request for Trump to delay speaking publicly, said there was a discussion of an event with her to highlight the work that she and Rubio have done on an expanded child tax credit that was part of the tax bill that her father pushed for early in his term.