Meretz MK: Ayelet Shaked is a nationalist from AliExpress

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) on Thursday attacked MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) after she said she opposes the transfer of vaccines against coronavirus to the Gaza Strip.

"Ayelet Shaked - a nationalist from AliExpress," Golan tweeted. "This morning she declared that vaccines should not be transferred to Gaza because Hamas is holding Israeli citizens. This, of course, did not prevent her from sitting in a government that transferred millions to Hamas every month."

"Humanitarian aid must be transferred to Gaza because two million people live there. Any other statement is cheap populism," added Golan.

His tweet came after Shaked related to the vaccine transfer in an interview with Kan News and said, "The claim that epidemiology is important is incorrect - the virus does not pass through the fence. We should not give them anything humanitarian. If they want it, they should return the soldiers' bodies to us."

Israel on Wednesday transferred 1,000 coronavirus vaccines from the Palestinian Authority (PA) to Gaza, with the approval of the country's political echelon.

The vaccines, donated by Russia, are part of a shipment of 5,000 vaccines requested by the PA.

The PA had previously asked to transfer 2,000 of its vaccines to Gaza, but Israel approved the transfer of just 1,000 doses.

Earlier this week, PA officials accused Israel of holding up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines into Gaza.

A PA official told Reuters on Monday that the PA tried to send 2,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to Gaza, but that Israel stopped the shipment at a checkpoint “and informed the Palestinians there was no approval to continue to Gaza.”

An Israeli security official said at the time that the PA’s request to send the 2,000 doses was “still being examined” and that “an approval hasn’t yet been given.”