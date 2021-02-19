The Divine presence vs. the spirit of Amalek

This week’s Torah portion of Terumah gives expression to the Creator’s desire to be welcomed into this world – and this changes everything.

The message of G-d’s desire that we create a Mikdash – a sanctuary for His presence, first fulfilled with the desert tabernacle and later, through the Holy Temple in Jerusalem -- is a message of love and faith which infuses human existence with purpose and hope.

This Shabbat of parashat Terumah is also the special Sabbath known as Shabbat Zachor, wherein, in preparation for the upcoming holiday of Purim, we will read an additional Torah reading: G-d’s commandment to remember the evil Amalek, and to obliterate its memory from the face of the earth (Deut. 25:17-19).

As we discover in this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, these two ideas are polar opposites. Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman conduct an exciting and moving exploration of the connection between Amalek’s battle against G-d, and the true meaning of building a sanctuary for G-d in this world.