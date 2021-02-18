Avuya Sandak's parents protest despite winter storm

Ayelet and Avraham Sandak, the parents of the late Ahuvya Sandak, who was killed during a police chase, went out to demonstrate tonight (Thursday) despite the extreme cold and snow, demanding the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the circumstances of their son's death.

The family protest is the culmination of the daily protests which have been held over the past two months in which thousands across the country have participated.

A demonstration is also being held at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem, calling for the establishment of a commission of inquiry. Yitzhak Weissman, a resident of Jerusalem who came to take part in the protest at the Chords Bridge, said: "I could not stay at home when I saw the boy's parents protesting in the cold and snow."

"The murder of the boy Ahuvya is the result of incitement campaigns against the hilltop youth and their marking as enemies, which led to their blood being allowed and made cheap. We promise from here to Ahuvya's parents: we will not rest or be quiet until justice is served," Weissman said.