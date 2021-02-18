28% of Israelis who died in January were infected with COVID

More than a quarter of Israelis who died in January 2021 tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a new study released Thursday.

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics released data Thursday showing that all-cause mortality last month was 5,233. Of those deaths, in 1,459 cases – or 27.88% of the time – the deceased had tested positive for coronavirus in the 30-day period prior to death.

The CBS report Thursday also revealed that the total number of deaths from all causes reported in January 2021 rose by 14.1% in comparison to January 2020, when a total of 4,897 deaths were reported.

January 2021 was the deadliest month in the COVID pandemic in Israel, with 26.5% of the total number of coronavirus-related deaths – which now stands at 5,501 – being recorded that month.

The number of fatalities per day remains high in February, but has fallen from an average of 47 coronavirus-related deaths per day in January to 38 thus far in February.