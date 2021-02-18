'Unforgettable feeling' - Israeli judokas on winning 3 medals
Israeli judokas took home 2 Gold & 1 silver on Day 1 of Tel Aviv Grand Prix, thanked crowd for support, recalled hearing nat'l anthem.
Judo (illustration)
iStock
|
MainAll NewsInside Israel'Unforgettable feeling' - Israeli judokas on winning 3 medals
'Unforgettable feeling' - Israeli judokas on winning 3 medals
Israeli judokas took home 2 Gold & 1 silver on Day 1 of Tel Aviv Grand Prix, thanked crowd for support, recalled hearing nat'l anthem.
Judo (illustration)
iStock
top