Watch as Rav Shlomo Katz shares the powerful story of the time when Reb Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev was walking down the street with his chassidim and a masnagid was walking by and spat in his face! When the Rebbe did not even react, the chassidim could not believe it and asked him, so he gave them a lesson on happiness that they were not expecting.
Daily Chassidic Tale: The Spit into R' Levi Yitzchak's Face
Rabbi Shlomo Katz
The Shlomo Katz Project