The Spit into R' Levi Yitzchak's Face

The Shlomo Katz Project Rabbi Shlomo Katz Watch as Rav Shlomo Katz shares the powerful story of the time when Reb Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev was walking down the street with his chassidim and a masnagid was walking by and spat in his face! When the Rebbe did not even react, the chassidim could not believe it and asked him, so he gave them a lesson on happiness that they were not expecting.



