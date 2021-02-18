De Blasio: Threats are 'classic Andrew Cuomo'

New York Mayor says state officials are all too familiar with the bullying of Governor Andrew Cuomo after reports of threats to lawmaker.

Tags: Bill De Blasio Andrew Cuomo
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo
Reuters

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio called reports that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to "destroy" a State Assemblyman "classic Andrew Cuomo."

"A lot of people in New York State have received those phone calls. The bullying is nothing new," De Blasio told MSNBC.

Democratic lawmaker Ron Kim said yesterday that he had received an angry phone call from Governor Cuomo, who is facing heated criticism over an alleged cover-up of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes under his administration, in which Cuomo demanded that Kim support him or have his career destroyed.



top