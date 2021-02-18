De Blasio: Threats are 'classic Andrew Cuomo'

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio called reports that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to "destroy" a State Assemblyman "classic Andrew Cuomo."

"A lot of people in New York State have received those phone calls. The bullying is nothing new," De Blasio told MSNBC.

Democratic lawmaker Ron Kim said yesterday that he had received an angry phone call from Governor Cuomo, who is facing heated criticism over an alleged cover-up of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes under his administration, in which Cuomo demanded that Kim support him or have his career destroyed.