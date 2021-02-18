70 centimeters of snow on Mount Hermon

The Mount Hermon visitors center on Thursday morning reported that significant amounts of snow have fallen on the mountain's slopes since Wednesday.

On the mountain's lower slopes, 70 centimeters (27.56 inches) of snow piled up, and forecasters expect additional snowfall on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, snowfall overnight and on Thursday morning in the Golan Heights has blocked roads, and snowplows are working to clear the main arteries.

However, the Golan Regional Council begged residents "not to make any trips that are not absolutely necessary," since "the roads are dangerous, and currently impassible."

Currently, there is still snowfall in certain areas, and as a result, even roads which have been plowed may become impassible.

"There are several vehicles trapped on the sides of the roads, due to attempts to travel when the roads are impassible," the Council added.

Public transportation is not running in areas where the roads are blocked, and the Council recommends following its site and apps in order to receive the latest updates.





