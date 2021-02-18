Destruction, miracles, and an engagement at the Oz veGaon preserve

Huge, ancient trees have fallen at the Oz veGaon preserve in Gush Etzion. A tree fell on a tent where soldiers were staying, but were not injured, and a couple from Hashmonaim came to the place to get engaged.

Along with the spectacular sight of snowfall on the mountains of Gush Etzion, many trees fell throughout the Oz veGaon preserve and various equipment was ruined in the storm that befell the site.

Huge, ancient trees fell, taking electricity poles along with them, which cut the site off from the power grid.

The preserve, which, in normal times, hosts many visitors from the area and the entire country, has experienced severe damage.

The managers of the site, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, who were shocked to discover the severe results of the storm, note that such destruction has not occurred during winter storms in previous years, but they are confident that “with a combination of the help of volunteers, donations, the electric company and the Gush Etzion Council, it will be possible to restore the site to its previous state and repair the equipment.”

During the storm, one huge tree also fell on a tent where soldiers were staying at the time.

The tent partially collapsed but the soldiers inside it were not injured thank G-d.

The two women note that along with the destruction, the snow served as “a backdrop for the engagement of Shira and Yoni, who came to the place all the way from the community of Hashmonaim, to become engaged in this unique Jewish place symbolizing growth, flourishing and new beginnings, even along with destruction and pain.”

“We view the arrival of the young couple at the preserve as a symbol of the wind of renewal that will blow in the preserve after the storm. We will with G-d's help restore the site with the help of volunteers, we will cause it to bloom, we will strengthen it and be strengthened by it, we will increase our hold in the place even more than before,” say Katsover and Matar, who invite the general public to come for a snowy visit to the preserve right after the storm passes.