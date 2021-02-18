Efrat: Hundreds of families without electricity

Following the snow and winds, a high voltage pole of the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) bringing electricity to a neighborhood in the Efrat Council collapsed Wednesday night around 19:00.

As a result, hundreds of families were left without electricity throughout the night and at the moment the electricity company does not know when the electricity will return to the neighborhood.

Council head Oded Revivi addressed the residents, updated them on the situation, and added, "I'm in contact with my former commander, IEC chairman Yiftach Ron Tal, who is also trying to advance solutions with us."

"Until the restoration of electricity, council employees and volunteers are available to the residents in all matters and an immediate response can be obtained through the hotline at *5436," he added.

Revivi also called on residents to refrain from leaving the locality with vehicles until the roads are cleared.