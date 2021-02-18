Israelis recovered from coronavirus want to be vaccinated

Many Israelis who recovered from coronavirus and discovered that they have low levels of antibodies are angry that they are not allowed to receive the vaccine and concerned that they may become re-infected.

T., a 57-year-old resident of central Israel, told Yediot Aharonot that she recovered from coronavirus over six months ago, and "in a serological test that I paid for out of pocket, it was found that I am at risk of contracting coronavirus, just like everyone else."

"It's inconceivable that the general definition of 'recovered' includes everyone who ever had coronavirus. So why am I ineligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine of my own volition? What is my crime? I'm afraid to leave my home."

So far, T.'s health fund has denied her request and those of her family, who also have low antibody levels, to receive the vaccine. According to the health fund, Israel's Health Ministry does not allow those who have recovered from coronavirus to receive the vaccination.

Attorney Assaf Sharaf, an expert in civil law, on Wednesday sent the Health Ministry's Director General Professor Hezi Levi a letter warning that legal steps may be taken if T. and her family are not allowed to receive the vaccine.

The Health Ministry responded: "A low level of antibodies in the blood does not necessarily mean a person is not immune. The Health Ministry is examining the issue of vaccinating those who recovered from coronavirus, and will discuss the matter in the committee for vaccines, with the staff in charge of handling pandemics."