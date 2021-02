G-d has created the world and all that is in it. Now He needs us to make a place in that world so that He can dwell among us.

From parashat Terumah on right through the end of the book of Exodus Torah's focus is on the Tabernacle and its vessels: why is Torah so obsessed with this one particular commandment? It points to the great privilege and responsibility of making a place for G-d in our lives.