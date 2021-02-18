Khamenei: We will demand actions from the US

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday demanded action and not just words from the US as a condition for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The Islamic Republic will not be satisfied this time with words and promises,” said Khamenei in a televised speech.

“This time, only action, action. If we see action from the opposite side, we will act too,” he stressed.

The comments come as the fate of the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers remains unclear.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Current President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement but has stressed he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has repeatedly made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement. Biden, for his part, has stressed that the US will not lift its sanctions on Tehran until Iran freezes its uranium enrichment.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “the path to diplomacy is open right now” with Iran though he would not address whether the Biden administration has had any direct engagement with Iranian officials.