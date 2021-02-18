Outrage after PA journalists bypass vaccination queue

Palestinian Arabs are outraged after it was made public that dozens of journalists and public figures had been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the expense of the quota intended for medical staff.

The Palestinian Authority received 12,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and according to the stated policy of the PA “ministry of health”, these doses are intended primarily for medical staff treating coronavirus patients.

In response to the allegations, PA “health minister” Mal al-Kaila said a number of journalists, public figures and clerics had received the vaccine in an effort to encourage the Palestinian Arab public to get vaccinated and strengthen public confidence in the vaccine.

To date, 192,791 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the Palestinian Authority, 2,147 have died and 67 are hospitalized in serious condition.