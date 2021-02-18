Chief Rabbi of Berlin thanks German Foreign Minister

The Chief Rabbi of Berlin, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, sent a special letter to German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass in which he thanked Maas for his support for Israel, following the ruling of the International Criminal Court that it has the authority to discuss events that took place in Judea and Samaria.

“Our legal view on jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court regarding alleged crimes committed in the Palestine territories remains unchanged: the court has no jurisdiction because of the absence of the element of Palestinian statehood required by international law,” tweeted Maas following the ruling.

Rabbi Teichtal wrote to Minister Maas, "Just a month ago you told me that you can assure me that nothing will change when it comes to your support for Jewish life, Judaism and Israel. You added that your support for Israel is part of your DNA and that I can always count on it in the future. I was happy to see that you kept your promise and once again you stood up and defended the Land of Israel."

"Your support for the Land of Israel joins your full and moving support for the development of Judaism in Germany, as you make sure to make public every time," concluded Rabbi Teichtal.