TODAY ONLY! Double your chances to win a house in Israel, Toyota and $36,000 cash

Petachya Petachya Raffle

WIN X3

- House In ISRAEL!!!

- Luxury Toyota Highlander!!!

- $36,000 Cash!!!

First Time Ever! One Ticket to 3 Mega Mega Mega Prizes! Plus TODAY ONLY Double Your Chances!!

Grab Your Ticket Here NOW !!!!

Petachya - Life Changing Treatment and Support for Israel’s Special Needs Children

Hundreds of children and their families are praying and yearning for a miracle, won’t you be that miracle today?

Your support means everything.

Join Petachya’s valued partners around the world who are making a difference in the lives of Israel’s special-needs children and their families.

Thousands of children need special-education schools, after-care programs, rehabilitative centers and ongoing therapies. The costs to families are huge and they are already burdened with caring for a special-needs child. Petachya gives these children a head start in life by providing schools, programs, mainstreaming opportunities and all the therapies and support they need in order to bridge the gap that results from their disability and allows them to become fully integrated, contributing members of society.

Your kind support and generous donation can make the difference between disability and independence!