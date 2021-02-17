Bill proposes sharing of vax records with public officials to 'encourage vaccination'

A new bill seeks allow information about those who have and have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to be passed to public officials so that they can help "encourage people to get vaccinated."

According to the overview of the bill as it appears on the government's list of new legislative proposals, the goal of the law is to "enable the passage of information about vaccinated persons to various public officials so they can help advance the national vaccination operation, in encouraging the population to get vaccinated, and in assisting with vaccination those in need of assistance, and to allow the Health Ministry to receive information from various officials to help advance the national vaccination operation."

Under the law, authority would be granted to the general administration of the Health Ministry "to transfer to local authorities and to the Education Ministry identifying information on those vaccinating - those who have been vaccinated, those who have still not been vaccinated, and those who have received the first dose but not the second - so that these officials can help the Health Ministry in encouraging people to get vaccinated, through various activities that will be defined by the administration."

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Netanyahu raised the possibility of imposing "restrictions" on those who choose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Restrictions on those who do not get vaccinated are something that should be considered," he told Galei Tzahal.

He noted that "From the beginning of the Corona I have been in personal contact with the vaccine companies. I told the CEO of Pfizer that I am ready for a contract of millions of vaccines and you will get the data so you can know what your level of success is. I did not argue about price because I knew it would skyrocket."