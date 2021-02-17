Talk-radio legend Rush Limbaugh passes away at 70

Conservative commentator and talk-radio legend Rush Limbaugh has passed away at 70 of lung cancer, Newsmax reported. His wife Kathryn made the announcement on his radio show.

Limbaugh was considered a pioneering figure in political talk radio and was said to have had the most listened to program in US history, syndicated to 650 stations, Newsmax said.

In 2020, President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, thanking him for "decades of tireless devotion to our country."

His death comes a year after he announced he had advanced lung cancer and would miss time from his show for treatment.

In a statement following the news, Trump eulogized Limbaugh as "a patriot" and "defender of Liberty."

"The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility. His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for. Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans—a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves," Trump said.

"Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly."