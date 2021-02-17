Feiglin: I won't be voting this election

In what seems like forever ago somewhere pre-corona 2019, The Zehut party was making a splash. Powered by a robust Social Media presence and a best selling book, the party expected to be the surprise of the election. In this episode, I sit down with Moshe Feiglin to discuss the party's past, the present problems of the Anglo community, and the future of the divide between the diaspora and Israel.

"The reason we didn't make it into the Knesset was simply fear. Everyone was afraid of us. The haredim were afraid of us because young haredim were interested in voting for us. Young leftists were ready to vote for us so the left was afraid. Defiantly the religious Zionists were afraid of us more than anybody, and that fear overcame the hope." Said Feiglin when asked about why he believed Zehut failed to enter the Knesset.

"I'm not going to vote this election," declared Feiglin. " I think that is the message we should be sending our politician's right now," He added.

"We Israelis tend to see the state as our parent. We should look at the state not as our parent, but as our child. This goes back to your question, when I'm just a child and I don't need to take responsibility, I tell you go to the state and what do you expect the state has no face, no feelings it doesn't care." Feiglin responded when Joshua asked him about the culture of bureaucracy in Israel.

Listen to the full interview to find out why Moshe is not planning to vote this election. Why he blames Israel for the growing divide between diaspora Jews and Israel, and why he thinks we live under a digital dictatorship.