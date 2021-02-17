Liberman slams Bennett: Time for you to remove the mask

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman sent a letter to Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett on Wednesday demanding answers to questions he says Bennett has ignored.

Lieberman claims that he is asking for clarification following an interview given by Bennett last night to Channel 12 News. "I was shocked to hear what you said in your interview last night. It's time for you to take off your mask and start giving specifics. Do you intend to support a bill that would prevent an MK who has been indicted from being a candidate for forming a government? Do you intend to oppose the French law if it is put to a vote in the Knesset?" Liberman wrote.

"Will the Yamina party support a law for civil marriage and divorce, a law that will provide government funding for all educational institutions, a full core education obligation and a law that will grant conversion authority to city rabbis?" he added.

"It is impossible to present a false representation of an enlightened and liberal politician without unequivocally clarifying whether the Yamina party will support or oppose the above laws. The public has the right to know what the Yamina party's position is on these issues. It is your duty to reveal your true intentions and not to evade with vague statements," Liberman concluded his letter.

The Yamina party said in response: "Yvette [Liberman], Bennett is currently busy taking care of the livelihood of the citizens of Israel. Contact [Hamas leader] Ismail Haniyeh, he has more free time for your gimmicks."