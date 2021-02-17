Snowfall continues in Jerusalem, roads blocked

Snow that began to fall in Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon continues into the evening hours, and has led to the closure of roads in the area of the capital.

According to assessments, the snow is expected to pile up to a height of at least 10 centimeters.

Police say that following snow that has piled up, in order to prevent the danger of the sliding vehicles, Route 1 from Sha'ar Hagay Interchange until Sacharov Interchange, as well as all the interchanges leading to Route 1, have been blocked.

Route 60 is blocked to traffic from Ha'okfim Junction to Haminharot Junction at the entrance to Jerusalem.

In the past day, it has been raining intermittently, accompanied by thunderstorms in the north and center of the country. Strong winds are blowing all over the country; in the south of the country it is hazy and there may be local sandstorms.