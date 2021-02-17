PM Netanyahu: We're in the midst of sensitive contacts over Syria affair

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday afternoon addressed efforts to free the young haredi woman from Kiryat Sefer who crossed into Syria.

"We do not comment on publications about the affair in Syria. We are involved in saving lives. We are in the midst of sensitive contacts. I am using my ties with President Putin. We are acting discreetly and I hope we are close to ending the affair," he said.

At noon, it was announced that an Israeli citizen had crossed the border into Syria, and Russian involvement is currently underway to repatriate her. According to senior Israeli sources, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Yaron Blum flew to Moscow this morning for talks with senior Russian government officials.

The civilian accidentally crossed the border in the Quneitra area and was arrested by military forces in the country. As part of the deal, according to the report, two prisoners will be released from Israel to Syria: Nihal al-Makat from Majdal Shams and prisoner Diab Kahmoz from the village of Rajar.