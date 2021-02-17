Why everyone assumed this wedding would be canceled

As Malka Kreizer lay on her deathbed, hooked up to various machines to check her vitals, she was wheezing and weak. Despite her fragile physical condition, however, her will was strong: With a voice full of emotion she whispered to nurses - They must not cancel the wedding.

Malka was very close with her eldest daughter. During the years of raising her, the two would talk as mother and daughter sometimes do about who she would like to marry someday, how she would like her wedding to be, where she would want to live. They never dreamed that by the time the young woman would be engaged, her mother Malka would be fighting a serious battle with brain cancer. Through rigorous treatments and brain surgery recovery, Malka came to every kallah appointment she could. Her seven children looked forward to having one last party to celebrate together. Tragically, Mrs. Kreizer passed away on Thursday, just a week and a half before her daughter’s wedding.

Before she passed though, she made her wishes clear - Do not let this tragedy rob her beloved daughter of the wedding they planned together. And so, wiping away their tears, the Kreizers approach a deeply bittersweet simcha, tinged with loss.

Making the simcha, however, is not just a challenge in staying emotionally strong. What Malka may not have realized in her state of extreme sickness was that the family’s finances have become dire. Without her income, weighed down by medical debts and now the other expenses that come with a tragic loss, their bank account is nearly empty.

The young bride is still missing basic essentials for her wedding, and her home. The Kreizer kids at home have no security for their futures, no way to purchase new shoes or school supplies.

Donations are being collected via their emergency fund, to help fulfill what Mrs. Kreizer’s greatest dream was: A hopeful and safe future for her children.

