Woke anti-racism will turn me anti-American

A New York public school just sent a list to parents encouraging them to become "white traitors" and "white abolitionists". Christopher Rufo, a journalist specializing in "critical race theory," explained that the principal of New York's East Side Community School sent in the list detailing the eight types of "whiteness" from good to bad. The author of the graph, Barnor Hesse, is a professor at Northwestern University.

It starts with the "white supremacist" and ends with the "white abolitionist". There is "white voyeurism", like those who are fascinated by black culture. The "white privilege" type is someone whose rethorical goal is diversity, but who in fact benefits from supremacism. The "white benefit" is described as someone who sympathizes with black issues, but only in private. The "white confessional" is someone who seeks validation from people of color. Redemption is reached by the "white abolitionist". It is those who change institutions, work to dismantle whiteness and will not allow white to "reassert itself" in society.

This “whiteness” junk will soon arrive in Europe. Days ago, the New York Times ran an article about how the French are already very worried about that.

For those who love freedom, American culture was once a model.

This racial and censorious neo-religion of whining Americans, who seek power through propaganda and brainwashing, who are becoming hegemonic in every cultural field, is making me hope that Europe will not be contaminated from McDonald's in racial sauce.