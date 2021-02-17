PM Netanyahu: We will consider restrictions on those who refuse to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said tonight, Wednesday, that the possibility of imposing restrictions on those who consistently refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 should be considered.

"Restrictions on those who do not get vaccinated are something that should be considered," Netanyahu said in an interview with Galei Tzahal.

According to Netanyahu, "The departure from the restrictions is controlled and depends on the indices of the coefficient of infection and the number of vaccinated."

He discussed the vaccination campaign, saying, "From the beginning of the Corona I have been in personal contact with the vaccine companies. I told the CEO of Pfizer that I am ready for a contract of millions of vaccines and you will get the data so you can know what your level of success is. I did not argue about price because I knew it would skyrocket."

Netanyahu rejected claims that his aid program for citizens could be seen as an election bribe. "Everything is a joke. We have a budget source because the damage in Israel is one of the lowest in the world. We have a basic budget for 2021, contrary to what is said in 'na na na'."

He also referred to contacts with Syria for the liberation of Israeli civilians and said, "We are working to save lives. I am using my personal ties with President Putin for this purpose."