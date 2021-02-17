Israel negotiating prisoner exchange with Syria to return woman who crossed border

A prisoner exchange deal is being negotiated between Israel and the Assad regime, with the aim of freeing an Israeli citizen who crossed the border in the Quneitra area and was arrested, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Russia is mediating between the parties. Israel will release the prisoners Nihal Al-Makt and Dhiyab Qahmuz from the village of Rajar in exchange for the release of the Israeli woman. The woman reportedly crossed the border into Syria by accident.

Israel and Russia have been in intensive contact in recent days on humanitarian issues in Syria.

Cabinet ministers were summoned for an urgent meeting in a video conference and not through ZOOM Tuesday evening.

In recent days, there have been telephone conversations between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, and between Foreign Minister Ashkenazi and his Russian counterpart Lavrov.

The Kremlin refuses to comment at this stage on reports of mediation between Israel and Syria regarding the humanitarian issue. A senior Russian government official told Kan News that they currently have "no response" to the reports.