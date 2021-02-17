MK Touma-Sliman: 'Arabs aren't stupid, they won't vote for Netanyahu'

MK Aida Touma-Sliman, from the Joint Arab List's Hadash faction, on Wednesday spoke with 103 FM Radio, expressing optimism after the United Arab List faction left the union.

"The Joint Arab List has undergone a shake-up, but it continues its path," she said. "On the ground, we feel that people are very encouraged, they are joining together and supporting [us]."

"We feel it, and usually election day proves it."

She also said that there is no way Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will gain three or three-and-a-half Knesset seats from the Arab population.

"I don't see that [happening], and Netanyahu is not going to bring in three seats from the Arab population, the Arab population will not give Netanyahu three Knesset seats - you can write that down," she said.

"I'm telling you, the Arab population is not a stupid population."

Is anyone who votes for Netanyahu stupid? "At the minimum," she replied, explaining that the Arab population, when looking objectively at Netanyahu, sees him as the most significant "inciter" against the Arab population.

"They learned their lesson," she added.