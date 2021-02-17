Seattle: Elderly woman braves winter storm to get coronavirus vaccine

Fran Goldman, 90, walked six miles round trip through a foot of snow to make her appointment for her first dose of coronavirus vaccine, The Seattle Times reported.

"I have been calling to get an appointment anywhere, every morning, every afternoon and often I’ve been online at night," she said adding that she had finally managed to make an appointment for Sunday morning - but then the snowstorm arrived.

Dressed in fleece pants, a short-sleeved shirt, a fleece zip-up, a down coat, a rain jacket, and snow boots, Goldman took her walking sticks and began her snowy trek.

"It was not easy, it was challenging," she told the Times, adding that she arrived just five minutes late.

Her daughter Ruth Goldman, a resident of Buffalo, New York, told the paper: "We're outside people. We love being outside. I was out yesterday at Lake Ontario with a wind chill of 6 degrees."