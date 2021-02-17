Israelis who joined vaccine trial ineligible for vaccine certificate

Israelis who participated in the trial of the Israeli coronavirus vaccine may not receive a vaccination certificate, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the Israeli vaccine is not recognized by the government. In addition, those who received low doses of it during the first stage of the trial are not immune to coronavirus and do not know whether they should now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The first stage of the Israel Institute for Biological Research's trials included 80 participants. The second stage, which began at the end of December, included 960 participants in ten hospitals.

"My friends and I feel like we wanted to lend a hand, to help the country advance in its war against coronavirus, and in the end we fell between the cracks," N. told Israel Hayom. "I received the vaccine during the first stage. I don't know what dose. Today, now that there are vaccines - and I read all of the advantages given to those who are vaccinated - I asked Hadassah Hospital to update me regarding whether I received the vaccine or a placebo, and to ask for a vaccination certificate, like all others who were vaccinated."

Anar Ottolenghi, a doctoral student in immunology who was one of the first people to receive the trial vaccine, told Israel Hayom: "I received an explanation that I was immunized with a low dose, and I went to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone who participated in the trial and received the Israeli vaccine should receive a Green Passport - as long as the Biological Institute is certain of the results."

"There is a group of about 1,000 people participating in the research that the State has initiated in order to approve the Israeli vaccine," Professor Yosef Caraco, head of Hadassah's center for clinical trials, and who supervised the hospital's trial, told the site.

In his opinion, "these people are stuck between a rock and a hard place, and we need to take their status into consideration."

The committee advising on the coronavirus vaccines is expected to discuss this issue soon, and experts recommend providing vaccination certificates to those who participated in the trials and received the Institute's vaccine.

The Health Ministry told Israel Hayom that "the issue will be discussed by the Vaccine Committee."