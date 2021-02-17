Snowfall in the Golan as Jerusalem braces for snowstorm

Snow fell in northern Israel overnight, blanketing parts of the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee, while Jerusalem and parts of central Israel are likely to see snow later on Wednesday.

The snowfall began in the northern Golan Heights Tuesday night, spreading to parts of the Galilee.

Some towns in the Golan Heights and Galilee announced Wednesday morning that a snow day had been declared, with school cancelled.

Preparations ahead of the expected snow in Jerusalem and the northern mountains of Israel were completed on Tuesday evening. The rescue forces and the authorities are preparing in advance for all possible scenarios, hoping that everything will go smoothly and it will be possible to simply enjoy the beautiful sights.

On Wednesday, intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in the north of the country and on the coastal plain. It will continue to snow in the northern mountains. There is slight chance of flooding along the coastal plain. Strong winds are expected in the south of the country, it will be hazy and local sandstorms are possible. Temperatures will be lower than normal.

From Wednesday afternoon, the rains will gradually spread to the center of the country. Snow will gradually start on the peaks of the central mountains, including Jerusalem. There is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea.

On Thursday, occasional rain and thunderstorms are expected from the north of the country to the northern Negev. The snow will on the mountains will gradually stop. Flooding is possible in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. The winds will continue. It will be colder than normal. During the day the rain will gradually weaken.

On Friday, the rains will intensify and will fall occasionally from the north of the country to the northern Negev, accompanied by thunderstorms. Flooding is possible in the Dead Sea and the streams of the Judean Desert. It will continue to be colder than normal for the season. The rains will weaken starting in the evening.