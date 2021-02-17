Johnson & Johnson asks EU to authorize its vaccine

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday applied for authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in the EU, AFP reported.

The European Medicines Agency said a decision on the request is possible by the middle of March.

"EMA has received an application for conditional marketing authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen-Cilag International", J&J's European subsidiary, the watchdog said, according to AFP.

The regulator "could issue an opinion by the middle of March 2021, provided the company's data on the vaccine's efficacy, safety and quality are sufficiently comprehensive and robust."

Johnson & Johnson earlier this month asked US regulators to clear its COVID-19 vaccine after a study found it to be safe and to offer strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the vaccines by AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, as it is a single-dose vaccine.

J&J's vaccine has been under a "rolling review" by the EMA since December 1, noted AFP.

The European Commission has ordered 200 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with an option for 200 million more. It says 100 million doses should be delivered by June if it is approved.