Rain, wind and snow: Preparations for big storm completed

Preparations ahead of the expected snow in Jerusalem and the northern mountains of Israel were completed on Tuesday evening. The rescue forces and the authorities are preparing in advance for all possible scenarios, hoping that everything will go smoothly and it will be possible to simply enjoy the beautiful sights.

A rainy and stormy night is expected in the north and center of the country overnight Tuesday. Light rain is possible in the northern Negev. There is fear of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. Snow is expected early Wednesday morning on the peaks of the northern and central mountains. Light snow is expected in the morning in Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in the north of the country and on the coastal plain. It will continue to snow in the northern mountains. There is slight chance of flooding along the coastal plain. Strong winds are expected in the south of the country, it will be hazy and local sandstorms are possible. Temperatures will be lower than normal.

From Wednesday afternoon, the rains will gradually spread to the center of the country. Snow will gradually start on the peaks of the central mountains, including Jerusalem. There is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea.

On Thursday, occasional rain and thunderstorms are expected from the north of the country to the northern Negev. The snow will on the mountains will gradually stop. Flooding is possible in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. The winds will continue. It will be colder than normal. During the day the rain will gradually weaken.

On Friday, the rains will intensify and will fall occasionally from the north of the country to the northern Negev, accompanied by thunderstorms. Flooding is possible in the Dead Sea and the streams of the Judean Desert. It will continue to be colder than normal for the season. The rains will weaken starting in the evening.