Bennett explains his family's connection to Arutz Sheva

The chairman of the Yamina party, MK Naftali Bennett, participated today (Tuesday) in an interview at the launch of Arutz Sheva's new Jerusalem studio, and opened: "First of all, I would like to congratulate 'that we have lived to reach this time' on the opening of the Arutz Sheva studio."

Bennett later explained the excitement on his face, "It excites me a lot, even on a personal level. I'm really excited. My family, my mother and father, were emotionally involved and beyond with Arutz Sheva."

"Today it is already permitted to say that my father put antennas around Haifa to allow the broadcasts and one of the darkest days we had in the family, to this day I remember, was when they closed the Arutz Sheva ship. We felt like we were being shut up," Bennett said.

"Being here today at the inauguration of a beautiful, impressive, modern and optimistic studio is a great blessing. I wish all the channel's listeners and viewers many more years of great growth and flourishing," he added.