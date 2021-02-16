'I'll demand amendments in legal system as condition to enter government'

Religious Zionist Party Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich today spoke to Ben Caspit and Aryeh Eldad about his party's demand for amendments to the justice system and his desire to serve as chairman of the Constitution and Justice Committee in the early days of the next government to advance the necessary amendments.

"I will demand all the amendments to the justice system, I will seek to chair the Constitution Committee to change the laws in the first hundred days of the government and then be appointed minister; a variety of amendments are a necessary condition for establishing a value-based and Jewish Zionist government," Smotrich said.

Smotrich later said he supported the French law in principle because a prime minister should be focused on managing state affairs and not engage in his personal and legal affairs, but added that he did not know whether in Netanyahu's case he would support such a law because the trial had already begun.

Smotrich noted that his view is that Netanyahu is being persecuted by the judiciary: "He is being persecuted by double standards. Day by day we see more and more omissions and scandals and failures in all investigative proceedings against him, including precedent issues. Any attempt to criminalize the entire political space in general, in my opinion, is a very great danger."