White House: Biden's first Middle East call will be to Netanyahu

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that US President Joe Biden’s first call to a Middle Eastern leader will be to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Psaki said that Biden would call Netanyahu "soon" but did not specify a time or date when the call would take place.

"Israel's an ally," Psaki said. "Our team is fully engaged, having constant conversations at many levels with the Israelis."

Biden has notably yet to call Netanyahu, despite having been sworn into office nearly a month ago.