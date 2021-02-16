Judo Grand Slam in Tel Aviv to host former Iranian champion
Judo grand slam to begin this week in Israel, with exiled world champion, Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, competing on behalf of Mongolia.
Judo (illustration)
iStock
