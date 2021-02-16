Netanyahu meets 4 millionth vaccinated Israeli

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein met today (Tuesday) with the four millionth Israeli citizen to receive the coronavirus vaccine, at the vaccination complex of the National Health Insurance Fund in Jerusalem.

The visit was also attended by the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Leumi Health Insurance Fund, Yaakov Edri, and the CEO of Leumit Health Insurance Fund, Haim Fernandez.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the event, "I want to address from here the 570,000 people over the age of 50 who have not yet been vaccinated. Almost 100% of the dead and seriously ill are concentrated in this group."

"When you're not going to get vaccinated because of this little sting, which has no meaning, in the worst case there are side effects of discomfort for a few hours - you take on the risk of death and the risk of serious illness with effects that can be lifelong," he added.

He said, "The first reason to get vaccinated is the danger of non-vaccination which is immeasurably greater than the small inconvenience of getting vaccinated. The second reason to get vaccinated is that we are now opening the green passport program. Sports, flights abroad, restaurants and more. The third reason is even more important: not only are you saving yourself, if you are not going to get vaccinated then many of you will be seriously ill and then you will challenge our hospitals and then we will have to institute a new lockdown."

"So to save your life and allow us all to come back to life, go get vaccinated. Please, do it now and we're out of the corona crisis, neither with a green passport nor with any passport. We can emerge completely if 570,000 people get vaccinated. Go get vaccinated. That is my message," Netanyahu concluded.